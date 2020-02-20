Coronavirus patient discharged from local hospital after CDC confirms recovery

SAN DIEGO — A coronavirus patient who was undergoing treatment at UC San Diego Health has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, health officials said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the patient had fully recovered from the virus and was no longer infectious, enabling the CDC to approve them for discharge, according to UC San Diego Health.

The patient is no longer under a federal quarantine or an isolation order and was approved to return home, health officials said.

The county’s second confirmed coronavirus patient remains under evaluation at UC San Diego Health.

