Coronavirus evacuees eager to return home as federal quarantine ends

SAN DIEGO -- A second wave of coronavirus evacuees was released from a federal quarantine at MCAS Miramar on Thursday.

As the first bus left Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and hit the entrance ramp to Interstate 805, a stream of camera crews jumped into cars and followed.

The people on board have spent the past two weeks in quarantine at the base after flying in from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected tens of thousands of people since it was first reported in December.

“I’m really relieved,” said Cynthia, a mom from Houston who flew in to be at San Diego International Airport as the bus pulled up.

Her son and father were a part of the group in quarantine. Everyone who was dropped off at the airport was heading next to catch their connecting flights home.

“I feel like, 'Finally!'” smiled one passenger. “I’m excited to go back to work.”

The passengers were on the second plane that flew into MCAS Miramar on February 6.

One of the people from the flight tested positive for the coronavirus and is staying behind at UC San Diego Health for treatment.

Having cleared the 14-day federal quarantine, the others left Thursday.