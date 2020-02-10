Coronado High School basketball coach charged with molesting student

CHULA VISTA — Felony and misdemeanor charges were filed Monday against a part-time Coronado High School basketball coach accused of engaging in sex acts with a 17-year-old female student.

Jordan Tyler Bucklew, 34, faces up to three years in state prison if convicted of a felony count of digital penetration and three misdemeanor child molestation counts.

The Coronado Police Department received a report on Jan. 31 regarding the alleged crimes, which allegedly occurred between December and January, and arrested Bucklew on Feb. 3.

Bucklew, who remains out of custody on bail, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court March 12 for a readiness conference.