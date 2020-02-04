Coronado coach arrested for sex crimes with student

CORONADO, Calif. — Police arrested a basketball coach they believe had inappropriate relations with a student.

Friday night, the Coronado Police Department became aware of a potential crime against a child, officers said.

Detectives on Monday arrested Jordan Bucklew, 35, a part-time coach at Coronado High School. Police believe he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage female student.

Bucklew was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor and booked into the San Diego County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jade Gutzmer at 619-522-6458.