Coronado beaches to close

CORONADO, Calif. — The City of Coronado announced Friday evening that it will close its beaches in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The closure will take effect at midnight.

“The closure is in anticipation of further state and county activity restrictions and to reduce potential exposure to public safety personnel and the community at large,” the city said in a tweet.

The decision comes three days after the Coronado City Council voted 3-2 to only close the beaches on weekends.

As of Friday, four residents in Coronado had tested positive for the virus, according to the County of San Diego.