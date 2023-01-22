SAN DIEGO — Construction has officially started on an affordable apartment community in downtown La Mesa.

On Thursday, real estate development organization USA Properties Fund said building has begun on 8181 Allison Ave., which is located at the southeast corner of Allison and Date Avenues near University Avenue and Spring Street.

The development, which is close to a trolley station and several bus stops, is intended to house residents like teachers, emergency responders and retirees living on a fixed income.

“It’s a development that checks the boxes in so many ways, from providing affordable housing to cost-effective and environmentally friendly public transportation options for getting around the community,” said Geoff Brown, President of USA Properties Fund. “It’s an excellent location for affordable housing, with easy access to so many businesses and services.”

USA Properties Fund said households that earn 30% to 70% of the area’s median income, or about $29,000 to $82,000 per year, will be eligible to live in the community.

Once completed, the complex will have 147 apartments that include one-bedroom and two-bedroom options. Rents will range from about $700 to $1,675 per month for the one-bedrooms and about $835 to $2,000 for the two-bedrooms.

The amenities, according to the development organization, include a community room with a kitchen, a fitness center, computer stations, wi-fi area, on-site laundry, outdoor courtyards, a spa and a sky deck.

Construction on the downtown La Mesa affordable housing community is expected to be completed in late 2024.