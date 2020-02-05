Community gives input on future of Oceanside elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Oceanside parents and faculty from both E.G. Garrison and San Luis Rey elementary schools packed a room Tuesday to tell district leaders what they want to see in the future of their schools.

It was the first of two community input meetings hosted by the district before the school board makes any final decisions regarding either school. The two elementary schools were combined at the San Luis Rey site after a massive sinkhole over the summer forced E.G. Garrison to close. Engineers determined E.G. Garrison's entire storm drain system needed to be replaced, resulting in a potential project estimated to cost $13 million.

Now, the school board must decide whether to make the repairs and reopen E.G. Garrison or remedy the situation some other way. Many argued it isn’t just E.G. Garrison that needs to be looked at, saying both schools are outdated and need repairs. Several mentions were made by current San Luis Rey staff members about mold and sewage issues on campus.

Most speakers suggested an option that wasn’t originally proposed by the district: to build a new school altogether and combine the student populations of both schools.

A second meeting for public input will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Middle School at 6 p.m. A final decision from the board is expected in early March.