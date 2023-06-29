A man was evacuated from a sailing ship off the San Diego coast on Wednesday, said the US Coast Guard. (United States Coast Guard)

SAN DIEGO — A man was evacuated from a sailing ship off the San Diego coast on Wednesday, said the US Coast Guard.

Around 9:50 a.m., watchstanders at the USCG San Diego Sector Joint Harbor Operations Center received a mayday distress call.

Occupants on the sailing ship, named Sam, were able to disclose their location and the nature of the distress before losing communication, USCG explained.

A San Diego sector MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was then diverted towards the area and officials say communication was regained via satellite phone. Those onboard Sam then reported a man had sustained a severe cut and need immediate medical treatment.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, about 118 miles west of San Clemente Island, and lowered their rescue swimmer to recover the injured individual. USCG says the man was then transported by air to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

A video of the rescue can be found here.

The man was reported to be in stable condition. There are no further details available regarding the nature of his injuries.

No one else was hurt during this incident.