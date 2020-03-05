Coast Guard will fly test kits to cruise ship held off coast of San Francisco

The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves San Francisco. The ship was held offshore after a trip to Hawaii after officials learned a former passenger on the ship had died of coronavirus.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Coast Guard will fly test kits to a cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco Thursday after an elderly man who had been a passenger on the ship died of coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the Grand Princess cruise ship to stay offshore Wednesday until some of its guests and crew members could be tested.

It’s important to note that there are no confirmed cases currently on board yet.

The Grand Princess docked in San Francisco after a trip to Mexico, and an elderly man from the Northern California city of Rocklin ended up dying from the coronavirus just two days later at a hospital.

Officials said at least one other person on board that trip was also infected.

Before it was known the passenger was sick and died, the ship took off from San Francisco for another trip to Hawaii, with some of the same passengers and crew members.

Newsom halted the ship when the death became known and when other people on board began experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Now there are concerns about whether they have exposed people at the ship terminal to the virus.

Once testing is complete the kits will be airlifted to Richmond for testing.

Officials said no one will be allowed to get off the ship until all test results have been received.

Out of precaution, all guests waiting on testing have been ordered to remain in their rooms.

Princess Cruises has canceled the trip to Hawaii, and all guests will receive a refund, according to officials.