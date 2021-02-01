Coast Guard, Navy offload $211 million worth of drugs in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy offloaded more than $211 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in San Diego Monday after drug busts in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Authorities shared photos and video of crew members securing the 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana seized from international waters between October and December.

The interdictions were made by the Coast Guard’s Law Enforcement Detachment personnel and crew members on USS Gabrielle Giffords. Officials said LEDET 407 was responsible for five busts, seizing 10,570 pounds of cocaine and 4,100 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard and Navy personnel offload approximately 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana in San Diego, February 1, 2021. The $211 million worth of seized drugs was the result of eight separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions and disruptions by LEDET and Coast Guard cutter crews who patrolled international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

The crew onboard the Seneca seized 350 pounds of cocaine in one bust, and the Legare crew seized 53 pounds of cocaine and 3,400 pounds of marijuana in another. Crew members onboard the Spencer were responsible for a seizure totaling 420 pounds of cocaine and 1,450 pounds of marijuana

“The impressive results of the USS Gabrielle Giffords deployment and drug offload represent more than just a local victory of keeping drugs off our streets,” said Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer. “The Coast Guard and the Navy have worked together for years to keep our waters and shores safe from a number of maritime threats, and we are honored to continue that tradition as we look toward the future.”

The Coast Guard said its narcotics interdiction efforts aim to thwart transnational criminal organizations fueled by drug trafficking money. Coast Guard and Navy operations, including these seizures, disrupt supply networks in Central and South America and prevent drugs from reaching the U.S.