SAN DIEGO – The United States Coast Guard medically evacuated a man from a fishing boat off the San Diego coast, Friday morning.

Crewmembers on board the sportfishing vessel, Outrider contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center around 11 p.m. Thursday, requesting assistance for a 42-year-old man showing symptoms of a seizure.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched to assist the patient.

Once on scene, approximately 70 miles south of San Diego, the team on board the helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer to the fishing boat to assess the patient, according to the Coast Guard.

The patient was safely hoisted onto the helicopter and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was reported to be in stable condition, said the Coast Guard.