SAN DIEGO — Residents in University Heights heard from city leaders Thursday about redevelopment plans for busy Park Boulevard, including new designated bicycle lanes.

Bike lane projects are underway throughout the city, sometimes with mixed receptions.

City staff attended the University Heights Community Association’s virtual meeting to present the Park Boulevard plans and answer any questions.

“We are making changes to make sure that these projects don’t catch people by surprise in the future, even if they have been on the books and adopted plans that got community support several years ago,” said Randy Wilde, senior policy advisor for the city of San Diego.

Progress can already be seen on Park Boulevard, which was recently resurfaced.

“As someone who rides every day, I’m all in support of more infrastructure for bikes,” said University Heights resident Brian Smith.

People living in the area said they had mixed feelings, however, about the reconfiguration of the uptown community’s main corridor.

“I’m not sure they are improvements,” said Renée Gregorio.

Although the street has been resurfaced, lanes haven’t been re-striped yet, causing some confusion for drivers. According to the city, re-striping will happen over the next few weeks.

Eventually, the project — which focuses on the area between Adams Avenue and University Avenue — will feature a separated zones for bikes, loading and parking, and vehicle traffic.

“Me being a biker, I think the bike lanes are unnecessary because there’s already so many alternative streets that you can take that aren’t as heavily trafficked,” said Dwayne Pesquira.

While most don’t take issue with the bike lanes themselves, speakers said they aren’t fans of losing dozens of parking spaces.

“Parking is the big issue,” Gregorio added. “I feel bad for the merchants.”

According to the city’s transportation department, an estimated 88 parking spots will be lost as a result of the updates.

The Park Boulevard project is considered a high priority by the city and part of the bike master plan, which has been in progress and updated since 2002.