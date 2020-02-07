City kicks off yearlong effort to plan for future of Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO – Thursday night kicked off a yearlong process to help figure out how to tackle the biggest problems at Balboa Park and hear directly from the public about what’s important to them.

At a well-attended meeting, community members were able to tell the Balboa Park Committee what types of things they’d like to see, from facility improvements to activities. Common suggestions included more bathrooms, a bike park on the East Mesa, parking solutions and more security. A heavy emphasis was also placed on assessing the buildings.

Councilman Chris Ward, who represents the district that includes Balboa Park, says the park’s infrastructure needs and a maintenance backlog currently amount to well over $300 million. Public meetings like Thursday’s are the first step to getting plans back on track.

“Everybody’s opinions are validated and are on the table and that together we have a city action plan about how to actually address the maintenance deficit and move forward on so many critical projects for the park,” Ward said.

The goal is to start deciding what can be accomplished in both the short and long term future for the park.