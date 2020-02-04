City Council approves 2021 budget priorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego City Council unanimously approved budget priorities for 2021 Monday.

Priorities that received majority support from council members were: addressing vacancies, arts and culture, clean communities, the city's Climate Action Plan, the De Anza Revitalization Plan, homelessness, the library, public safety, fire-rescue facilities, library facility improvements, parks and recreation facilities, sidewalks, streets, and transportation safety.

During public comment, several people spoke in support of continued improvements for pedestrian and bike safety.

"The city has done a lot in the last couple years with lead pedestrian intervals, high visibility crosswalks and new bike lanes. Unfortunately it's just not been enough."

At least two others spoke out in support of library funding.

"We're facing some pretty dark times in the library," said one speaker. "The mayor has asked us to cut 4% of the budget. That's 2.2 million dollars and that will surely affect hours at the branches."

After public comment the city council voted unanimously to approve the budget priorities.

Compiling a list of budget priorities is the first step in the budget process. The priorities are expected to guide decisions when making the final budget. Council members are expected to approve the budget by June 15.