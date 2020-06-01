Cities enact curfews after weekend of protests and riots

SAN DIEGO – Several cities across San Diego County have issued curfew orders for area residents effective Sunday night, following a weekend of protests and riots in the county.
The city of El Cajon announced it is imposing a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31 to Monday, June 1 at 6 a.m. as a “proactive measure to protect the El Cajon community from civil unrest and looting.”
Unincorporated areas around Spring Valley and from Lakeside north to Poway are under curfew orders. The curfew will be in effect from Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
The curfew in the City of Poway begins at 8 p.m. Sunday and goes through Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m. to prevent any unlawful activity and keep the community safe.
The city of Santee is also urging residents to stay home after 8 p.m. The curfew will be in effect until Monday, June 1, at 6:00 a.m.
In a statement, Santee city officials said they are “are extremely saddened by the recent events that occurred in La Mesa and our deepest condolences go out to our neighbors.”
The mayor of La Mesa issued a statement expressing his ‘deepest sadness’ over the riots and looting, damaging several businesses. The city of La Mesa also issued a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to Sheriff William Gore, the curfew applies to all residents in the area. Certain exemptions do apply for law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel. People traveling to and from work and for emergency purposes are also exempt.
Anyone in violation of the orders could face a fine or jail time.
Check back for updates on this developing story.