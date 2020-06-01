Cities enact curfews after weekend of protests and riots

SAN DIEGO – Several cities across San Diego County have issued curfew orders for area residents effective Sunday night, following a weekend of protests and riots in the county.

The city of El Cajon announced it is imposing a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31 to Monday, June 1 at 6 a.m. as a “proactive measure to protect the El Cajon community from civil unrest and looting.”

Unincorporated areas around Spring Valley and from Lakeside north to Poway are under curfew orders. The curfew will be in effect from Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

A curfew order has been issued by @SDSheriff for some unincorporated areas of #SanDiegoCounty. All residents in these areas are urged to stay home, indoors and off the streets. We thank the public for their cooperation. pic.twitter.com/eKy1uCRaQR — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 1, 2020

The curfew in the City of Poway begins at 8 p.m. Sunday and goes through Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m. to prevent any unlawful activity and keep the community safe.

1/3 (Full statement) To our Poway community: The safety of our community is our number one priority. The City of Poway, alongside the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, is aware of and monitoring this afternoon’s peaceful gathering along Poway Road. — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) May 31, 2020

2/3 (full statement) We recognize and support every individual’s first amendment right to free speech and to voice that speech in public. But we have also witnessed the scenes playing out in communities across America once the sun goes down. — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) May 31, 2020

3/3 (full statement) To protect our city – and to deter unlawful activity in Poway – we are enacting an emergency curfew this beginning this evening, May 31 at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 1 at 5:30 a.m. — City of Poway (@cityofpoway) May 31, 2020

The city of Santee is also urging residents to stay home after 8 p.m. The curfew will be in effect until Monday, June 1, at 6:00 a.m.

The City of Santee has implemented a curfew as a precaution. Curfew in effect starting today, May 31 at 8 p.m. until tomorrow, June 1, at 6:00 a.m. Please stay home and stay safe with your families nobody should be out after 8 p.m. https://t.co/LOkQhSBWxd pic.twitter.com/gaA6hUSW8H — City of Santee (@CityofSantee) May 31, 2020

In a statement, Santee city officials said they are “are extremely saddened by the recent events that occurred in La Mesa and our deepest condolences go out to our neighbors.”

The mayor of La Mesa issued a statement expressing his ‘deepest sadness’ over the riots and looting, damaging several businesses. The city of La Mesa also issued a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to Sheriff William Gore, the curfew applies to all residents in the area. Certain exemptions do apply for law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel. People traveling to and from work and for emergency purposes are also exempt.

Anyone in violation of the orders could face a fine or jail time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.