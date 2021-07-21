Chula Vista woman speaks out after getting COVID-19 before, after vaccine

A Chula Vista woman is speaking out after getting COVID-19 before and two months following her vaccinations.

Jennifer Madero’s first encounter with coronavirus happened in December of last year.

“By the time I found out I had lost my taste and smell, I had a horrible, horrible migraine,” she said. “My younger brother also caught it and my uncle who was with us at the time he also caught COVID.”

When April rolled around, the 21-year-old said she decided to get the Moderna vaccine, but just two months after that, to her surprise, she got COVID-19 again.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, like I was completely shocked because I was not sick, I was fine,” Madero said.

She says she only found out about her diagnosis because she needed to get tested before surgery. Madero wrote about her experience on Facebook — in a group called San Diego Vaccine Hunters — and the responses were mostly supportive.

However, she says some question if that means the vaccine didn’t work.

“Now of course you can get COVID again,” Madero said. “There’s going to be breakthrough cases, but, you know, the main point of these vaccines is to lessen your symptoms, so you don’t end up in the hospital or you don’t end up with severe COVID.”

Kaiser Permanente says 95% of the people in local hospitals with COVID-19 aren’t vaccinated. Newer data shows people who have had COVID-19 now have antibodies — the equivalent of one shot of vaccine — so getting the real vaccine prepares for far more than just a previous exposure.

Madero also said that when she got COVID-19, she got it from a family member that passed it on to another family member. Now that she got it the second time after being vaccinated, she noticed nobody else in her family seem to get it the second time around.



