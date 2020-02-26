Chula Vista City Council votes to hold off on restricting vape product sales

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista City Council was one big vote away from cracking down on the sale of flavored tobacco and the majority of vape products Tuesday night, but unanimously decided to table the ordinance.

After a lot of discussion from concerned residents on both sides of the issue, council members decided to hold off on a final decision in order to gather more research and community input. The council was considering a ban on flavored tobacco products and many vaping products if they lacked pre-market approval from the FDA.

Many local store owners were actually in favor of fines and regulation, saying they want to do what it takes to stay in business. However, many claim a ban as drastic as the one proposed would kill their business entirely.

One vape and smoke shop manager suggest city leaders work to ban the products in shops that don’t sell exclusively to those 21 and older, saying adults love flavored products, not just teens. Meanwhile, concerned parents and even teenagers in attendance at the meeting spoke out, asking council to pass the restrictions.

Sixty-five jurisdictions throughout the state have passed similar flavored tobacco and vape bans, but this time city council decided Chula Vista’s version needed a little more work before making anything official.

There will be future public forums for further community input on this topic before it’s brought back to city council.