Amber Alert: 5-year-old girl last seen with father in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl last seen with her father in Los Angeles.

Victoria Sophia Suarez was seen with Jose Alberto Suarez around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in North Hollywood.

Authorities are looking for a green 1998 Honda Civic with California license plate 6GXX720.

Victoria is 3 feet tall, 52 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light pink tank top, a unicorn robe, pants with a cherry print and pink booties.

Her father, 29, is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a neon pink shirt, grey shorts and Nike slippers.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call 9-1-1.

