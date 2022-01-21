CHP: DUI suspect involved in wrong-way crash that killed Elk Grove police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove Police Department officer died early Friday after colliding with a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol’s Sacramento dispatch center received a call about a wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 around 5:13 a.m. At the time, the caller reported the driver was near 47th Avenue.

This image was captured just before 6 a.m. as cars remained stopped on Highway 99.

Multiple units responded to the area, the CHP reported. Another caller then reported that the wrong-way driver had collided with a police motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they detained 31-year-old Jermaine J. Walton of Sacramento.

The CHP said Walton was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger at the time of the crash near 12th Avenue and was allegedly found walking away from the scene when they arrived.

Officers also found the Elk Grove officer, who had been ejected from his motorcycle and had life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Elk Grove Police Department Chief Timothy Albright told reporters the officer was on his way to work when he was hit.

“This is an incredibly sad day for the Elk Grove Police Department, for the Elk Grove community, for law enforcement,” Albright said. “This morning, we lost a six-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department.”

Elk Grove Officers escort the body of a police officer killed this morning on his way to work in a crash with a wrong way driver pic.twitter.com/LM3OQaMv6x — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) January 21, 2022

“Staff came to our officer’s aid immediately, and incredible life-saving measures were attempted. Unfortunately, our officer succumbed to his injuries,” Albright continued.

CHP investigators reported that Walton was driving northbound in the southbound number one lane before he struck the officer head-on.

At this time, the CHP has not determined how fast either vehicle was going.

Walton displayed “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” the CHP reported. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The CHP said Walton was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on several felony DUI-related charges.

The Elk Grove Police Department officer’s identity has not been released yet, and the events leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.