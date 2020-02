Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A child was struck by two vehicles Monday afternoon in Vista, authorities said.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Mar Vista Drive, east of Buena Vista Drive, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

One driver drove off but the other stayed at the scene.

The child, who was awake and breathing, was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital.

