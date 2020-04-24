Chargers pick QB Justin Herbert after moving on from Rivers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the NFL draft Thursday.
Herbert became the third quarterback selected in this year’s draft. He had a strong postseason, including a terrific Senior Bowl week that raised his stock. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, he has the size the pros like, and he’s a good athlete. But he also is not as accurate passing as he’ll need to be.
Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of long-time starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.
A former sixth-stringer for the Ducks, he comes from a football-playing family going back to his grandfathers.