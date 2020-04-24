Chargers pick QB Justin Herbert after moving on from Rivers

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Justin Herbert holds his phone during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth pick in the NFL draft Thursday.

Herbert became the third quarterback selected in this year’s draft. He had a strong postseason, including a terrific Senior Bowl week that raised his stock. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, he has the size the pros like, and he’s a good athlete. But he also is not as accurate passing as he’ll need to be.

Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of long-time starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.

A former sixth-stringer for the Ducks, he comes from a football-playing family going back to his grandfathers.