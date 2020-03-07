Census counting begins for ‘hard-to-count’ communities

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Hundreds of volunteers in San Diego County are gearing up to begin counting for the 2020 Census.

They held a training Friday at the Jackie Robinson YMCA to make sure certain communities are counted.

Volunteers say many “hard to count” individuals live in the South Bay and across the county. They include everything from minorities to veterans to children, and volunteers want to make sure no one is left out.

“Filipino or Hindu or Bangladesh,” says volunteer JoAnn Fields. “Our communities are being reached in so many different ways.”

When it comes to the 2020 CENSUS, these volunteers want to make sure very man, woman and child counts.

“It really matters because $675 billion is at stake,” says JoAnn Fields of the Asian Pacific Islander Initiative.

That’s federal funding that will be distributed to populations across the country for the next 10 years. But volunteers say counting the population here in San Diego can be tricky in some communities including minorities, children, veterans, immigrants, and the homeless.

“It’s really important that everyone is counted to make sure we get every dollar so that all those resources come back to our community,” said Count Me 2020 Project Lead Michele Silverthorn.

The volunteers are learning how to make counting easier with technology. This year will be the first digital census.

“You can compete it on a mobile device or on a home computer you can go to a library,” Silverthorn said.

Volunteers say they will be setting up kiosks or soon be knocking on your door. You should see your census form show up starting March 12.

“You will receive an invitation in the mail,” Fields said. “And when you see that, receive that, please complete it right away. It’s 9 questions that will help us plan for the next 10 years.”

The volunteers say they will also be following state and federal health guidelines to protect communities and volunteers from the potential spread of the coronavirus during mass census counting.