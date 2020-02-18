Celebrity chef throws fundraiser for injured Escondido cafe owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - A celebrity chef from the Food Network threw a block party fundraiser Monday for an Escondido woman who appeared on his show last year.

Kaitlyn Pilsbury, owner of Rosie's Cafe, suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas.

"That night was scary," recalled Sandy Nalborski, manager of Rosie's Cafe. "I didn't think she was really going to make it after hearing what happened to her."

The driver who hit her still hasn't been found, but Pilsbury's mother told FOX 5 she doesn't like to think about that and instead chooses to focus on her daughter's recovery process.

"Honestly, all the prayers and all the support and all the love -- I know that she felt it and I know that it made a difference," said Marie Pilsbury.

Kaitlyn Pilsbury's restaurant was featured on the Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" at the beginning of 2019. When the show's host, Chef Robert Irvine, heard what happened, he decided to help.

The crew for "Restaurant: Impossible" helped put the block party fundraiser together. All proceeds go to Kaitlyn as she continues to recover.

"I'm so thankful to the community of Escondido and beyond and all her friends and all the volunteers," said Marie Pilsbury.