CDC confirms 2nd coronavirus case in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- A second person quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday.

The patient arrived on a flight to MCAS Miramar on Feb. 7, according to the CDC.

"This is the second person at this base who has tested positive for COVID-19," Kristen Nordlund with CDC said in a statement.

The patient was taken to UC San Diego Health.

The first patient at the base who tested positive arrived at the air station on Feb. 5.

"The first and second patients arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities; there were no epidemologic links between them."

It appears the only base where patients are currently quarantined in California is MCAS Miramar.

Wednesday, the CDC confirmed to FOX 5 that it officials there received a petition signed by people being quarantined at MCAS Miramar. The petition asks for a several things, including coronavirus testing for everyone under quarantine -- not just people who show symptoms COVID-19.

“I haven’t heard a thing about that,” said Frank Wucinski, who Skyped with FOX5 from his daughter’s hospital room at Rady Children’s Hospital. Wucinski's 3-year-old girl was being held in isolation Wednesday because she had a mild cough. Before getting on the plane from Wuhan, China with her dad, her grandfather became sick from the coronavirus before Wucsinski and his daughter boarded the plane that flew them from Wuhan, China, to MCAS Miramar. The grandfather has since passed away.

Wucinski said his daughter does not appear to be seriously ill. “She’s doing well,” he said. “Her chest x-rays came back clear. They tested for all the normal viruses and those all came back normal, negative. So, we are just waiting for the coronavirus test.”



Wucinksi said they hope to get those test results by Thursday.