SAN DIEGO — Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine was found hidden in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility on Dec. 1, said US Customs and Border Protection.

A 43-year-old truck driver with a valid border crossing card applied for entry into the US from Mexico around 5:30 p.m. and was referred for further examination, officials said.

A narcotics detector dog screened the truck and tractor-trailer, alerting CBP officers to pallets of carrots. CBP said 628 packages were concealed within the shipment and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“These types of narcotic interceptions play a critical role in our border security mission,” said

Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director. “Our officers will continue to remain vigilant

working hard to detect these smuggling techniques, stopping the negative impact that narcotics

have, while also preventing the proceeds from funding transnational criminal organizations.”

Narcotics were detected within pallets of carrot at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility, said CBP. (Photo released by CBP)

The driver was transferred to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

The seized narcotics weighed in at 1,435.19 pounds with an estimated street value of $3,013,899.