CARLSBAD, Calif. — The identity of an officer involved in a shootout with a suspect in Carlsbad last week has been released by authorities.

The Carlsbad Police Department said Vincent Abbate was the officer who fired his weapon during a confrontation with an armed suspect at Madison Street and Oak Avenue Friday night.

The officer pulled over a man driving a white Ford van around 10:54 p.m. after witnessing him commit multiple traffic violations, CPD said. As the officer approached the vehicle, the man pulled out a handgun and fired at least one round at police.

Officer Abbate immediately sought cover from the gunfire and returned fire with his service weapon, said CPD. Neither the suspect nor the officer was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, 25-year-old Patrick Harold Doherty of Oceanside, was later taken into custody with the help of additional officers. CPD said a “ghost” gun was recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of the suspect’s van.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Officer Abbate has been employed by Carlsbad Police Department since August of 2022, and is currently assigned as a patrol officer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.