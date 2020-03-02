Carlsbad Flower Fields open for 2020 season

People visit the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, North of San Diego, California, 15 April 2007. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch opened Sunday for their 2020 season.

Every spring for over 60 years, visitors have flocked to the attraction to enjoy nearly 50 colorful acres of Tecolote Ranunculus flowers adorning the rolling hillsides in North San Diego County.

The Flower Fields staff reminds early visitors that they should expect to see more green than a full, vibrant variety of colors at this early point in the season. Peak season is usually mid-March through mid-April. As of Friday, the fields were 15% in bloom.

The fields are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte and are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The season runs through May 10.

Check out the calendar of events here. For ticket information, click here.