Carlsbad beaches, parks, trails to remain closed for now

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Carlsbad City Council decided Saturday that area beaches, parks, and trails will stay closed.

After more than two hours of discussion, councilmembers decided in a 3 to 1 vote, to table the idea. They will meet again May 1 to take further action.

The meeting started with a recap of San Diego County’s briefing Friday, announcing they’re easing restrictions on water activities. Carlsbad City Council said there was no advanced notice given to surrounding cities that are impacted by the county’s decision.

Councilmembers say the announcement sparked a special meeting in Carlsbad. They had previously planned to discuss the topic at its May 5th meeting, but things changed once the county decided to reopen its beaches for surfing, swimming, paddle boarding, and kayaking.

“It makes no sense. We have to be uniform up and down the coast so if San Diego reopens then I think we can reopen too,” said Carlsbad resident Richard Heimlich.

Heimlich and his wife Aileen have been living in Carlsbad for more than 20 years and were closely monitoring Saturday’s meeting.

“I was one of the protesters and wrote the city early on because the state beaches were open here and yet the city was closed,” said Heimlich.

Another resident, Casey Ross agrees. He hopes when the beaches reopen on Monday, Carlsbad City Council will reconsider.

“Hopefully, other beaches that are going to be opened up this coming Monday, people will abide by it and maybe it will show Carlsbad city council that you know what, maybe we should look into opening it up sooner than later,” said Ross.

Oceanside, Encinitas, and Coronado have also decided to open Monday with limited access. Solana Beach and Del Mar have said they will not be following suit.

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall voted against the meeting next week saying the city is ready and prepared to reopen. Other topics that will be discussed next week include parks, trails, and a city owned golf course.