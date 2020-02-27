Car slams into apartment building, damages 2 units

Six people were displaced after a vehicle slammed into an apartment building in Oak Park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along the 1600 block of Bayview Heights Drive.

A man was driving his car around a corner when he lost control for unknown reasons, Battalion Chief Michael Howell with San Diego Fire-Rescue said. His vehicle first struck a parked car and then slammed into an apartment building, damaging two units in the process.

The driver was taken to UC San Diego Health for treatment of unspecified injuries. No one else was injured in the crash, Fire-Rescue officials said.

A building inspector was heading to the crash site to determine whether or not the units were safe for their occupants, Howell said. Two adults and four children were displaced in the meantime, officials said.