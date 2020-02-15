Car crashes into College Area condo complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are searching for the person who rammed their vehicle into a condo complex in the College Area Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Cerro Vista Apartments complex off Alvarado Road.

Officials said a person drove their vehicle into a condo before taking off.

No one was injured in the crash.

"I had no idea until I got a knock on the door from the police," resident Sarah Sahutske told FOX 5.

According to Sahutske, the car crashed into her roommate's room. Fortunately, her roommate is currently on deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

"I went out and looked, and there was a huge gaping hole in the wall," Sahutske said.

A building inspector was called to check the structure for damage. The electricity was also turned off, authorities said.

According to the complex's homeowner's association, officials were not aware of any other apartment that was evacuated as a result of the crash.