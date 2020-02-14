Candidates compete for county supervisor in 3 districts

SAN DIEGO — Voters in districts 1, 2 and 3 of San Diego County will cast their vote on March 3 for which candidate should represent them on the Board of Supervisors.
District 1
In District 1, which covers the cities of National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and Coronado, along with several communities within City of San Diego, Supervisor Greg Cox has termed out after holding the seat since 1995. These are the eight candidates are vying to replace him:
- Henry Belisle
- Informational technology professional
- Rafa Castellanos
- San Diego Port Commissioner
- Alex Galicia
- Small business owner
- Ben Hueso
- California State Senator
- Camilo Marquez
- Business owner
- Sophia Rodriguez
Healthcare/social worker
- Nora Vargas
Education/healthcare advocate
- Tony Villafranca
Business owner
District 2
After seven consecutive terms, Supervisor Dianne Jacob has also termed out. Five candidates are running to represent District 2, which includes several neighborhoods in the City of San Diego, the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway, and the unincorporated communities of Alpine, Julian, Ramona, Spring Valley, Campo and Rancho San Diego.
- Joel Anderson
Senior citizens’ advocate
- Manuel Rodriguez
- Brian Sesko
Rancher/general contractor
- Kenya Taylor
Marriage family therapist
- Steve Vaus
Mayor of Poway
District 3
In District 3, which covers several neighborhoods within the City of San Diego along with the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Escondido, two candidates are vying to replace current Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, who is seeking a second term.
- Olga Diaz
Councilmember/college dean
- Kristin Diane Gaspar
San Diego County Supervisor
- Terra Lawson-Remer
Economist/community organizer