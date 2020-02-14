Candidates compete for county supervisor in 3 districts

SAN DIEGO — Voters in districts 1, 2 and 3 of San Diego County will cast their vote on March 3 for which candidate should represent them on the Board of Supervisors.

District 1

In District 1, which covers the cities of National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and Coronado, along with several communities within City of San Diego, Supervisor Greg Cox has termed out after holding the seat since 1995. These are the eight candidates are vying to replace him:

District 2

After seven consecutive terms, Supervisor Dianne Jacob has also termed out. Five candidates are running to represent District 2, which includes several neighborhoods in the City of San Diego, the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway, and the unincorporated communities of Alpine, Julian, Ramona, Spring Valley, Campo and Rancho San Diego.

District 3

In District 3, which covers several neighborhoods within the City of San Diego along with the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Escondido, two candidates are vying to replace current Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, who is seeking a second term.