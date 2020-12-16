California’s growth rate at record low as more people leave

Matt Frinzi, 68, poses with his dog, Whitey, with his car filled with his belongings, in West Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Prinzi has lived in California for 25 years. But Tuesday he officially moved to Reno, Nevada. He said his quality of life has deteriorated so much in California that he wanted to leave. California saw its slowest growth rate on record for the nation’s most populous state, adding just 21,200 people during the year that ended in July, state officials said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

Matt Frinzi, 68, poses with his dog, Whitey, and his car filled with his belongings, in West Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Prinzi has lived in California for 25 years. But Tuesday he officially moved to Reno, Nevada. He said his quality of life has deteriorated so much in California that he wanted to leave. California saw its slowest growth rate on record for the nation’s most populous state, adding just 21,200 people during the year that ended in July, state officials said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

Matt Frinzi, 68, poses with his dog, Whitey, and his car filled with his belongings, in West Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Prinzi has lived in California for 25 years. But Tuesday he officially moved to Reno, Nevada. He said his quality of life has deteriorated so much in California that he wanted to leave. California saw its slowest growth rate on record for the nation’s most populous state, adding just 21,200 people during the year that ended in July, state officials said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020 file photo, a person crosses an intersection in San Francisco’s financial district mid-afternoon, during what would’ve been a bustling time before the COVID-19 pandemic. California saw its slowest growth rate on record for the nation’s most populous state, adding just 21,200 people during the year that ended in July, state officials said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2015 photo shows a sign advertising a house for sale in Los Angeles. California gained population, but it was the slowest growth rate on record. California saw its slowest growth rate on record for the nation’s most populous state, adding just 21,200 people during the year that ended in July, state officials said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials say California’s population growth has slowed to the lowest rate on record.

For the third year in a row, more people left the state than moved there. The result was a net migration loss of 135,600 people.

People left the state in similar numbers as they did last year. but far fewer people moved to California, especially from April to June, when the state was under a stay-at-home order because of the pandemic. T

he latest population estimate came on Wednesday from the state Department of Finance and covers the change from July 1, 2019, to July 1, 2020. California’s population grew 0.05% because the state added 156,600 people when births and deaths were included in the tally.