The best brunch spot in California, according to Yelp in 2022. (Curbgrill)

In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell.

Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s a certified lifestyle and cherished ritual for many.

So what better audience to weed out the best of the bunch than the world of enthusiastic Yelp reviewers?

From acai bowls and egg benedicts to fluffy beignets and chicken and waffles, Yelp has rounded up the Top Brunch Spot in every state for your next culinary adventure.

In California, one eatery takes the crown as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers — Curbgrill in Burbank.

But don’t rush to make a reservation, because this beloved spot doesn’t have a permanent home — it travels around town as a food truck.

Known for their hefty breakfast burritos featuring a variety of protein including bacon, sausage, steak and chorizo, diners can also enjoy breakfast quesadillas, “smashburgers,” a breakfast bowl and more.

Winning eateries were determined by ranking each businesses’ total volume of ratings and reviews. Only those with a passing health score and were marked open for business as of Sept. 6 were considered.