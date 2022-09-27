The suspect in Monday’s homicide and kidnapping in Fontana is dead and his 15-year-old daughter has been hospitalized after she was hit by gunfire during a shootout with law enforcement.

The shooting happened following a pursuit on the 15 Freeway that ended in Hesperia late Tuesday morning. Authorities were in pursuit of the vehicle belonging to 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who was identified as the suspect in Monday’s shooting and abduction in Fontana.

Graziano was considered armed and dangerous and was believed to be with his 15-year-old daughter, Savanna Graziano.

Anthony John Graziano pictured in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.

The law enforcement chase began in the Barstow area on the southbound 15 Freeway. The pursuit eventually stopped on the freeway at Main Street in Hesperia, officials said.

Following the pursuit’s end, a shootout with law enforcement began with Graziano firing at officers from his rear window.

Authorities returned fire on Graziano’s vehicle and he was fatally struck by gunfire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Savanna Graziano was also struck by gunfire, the Sheriff’s Department added. She was transported to the hospital for her wounds. Her condition is unclear at this time.

Graziano was suspected of abducting his daughter after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday morning near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue.

The abduction led to an Amber Alert being issued across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Kern counties.

Authorities believe Graziano killed his wife, 45-year-old Tracy Martinez, during a domestic dispute. The two were apparently separated and in the process of getting a divorce, police confirmed to KTLA.

Graziano was believed to be driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier. Video from Sky5 appeared to show a vehicle matching that description crashed on the side of the road with several flat tires and a broken windshield.

At noon Tuesday, the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated.

Video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be the suspect vehicle crashed on the side of the road. (KTLA)

Video from Victor Valley News showed a heavy police presence near the scene, as well as an air ambulance flying in the area.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that all lanes of the 15 Freeway were being closed at Bear Valley Road and drivers were being diverted off the freeway as part of the ongoing police activity.

Check back for details on this developing story.