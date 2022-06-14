BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe.

With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to benefit the tribe, 52 of the acres will be used for a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and nearly 5,000 new jobs in Kern County, according to the release.

The Tribe stated that the remaining acreage would be used for tribal purposes, including housing, a healthcare facility and administrative offices.

This is a significant step for the Tejon Indian Tribe, because they have been landless for the more than 150 years, according to the release.

The resort will be operated by the Tejon Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International company, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The compact will now move onto California legislation for ratification.

The Tejon Tribal land will be located off highway 99 near the 166 Mettler exit.