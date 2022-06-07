BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Kevin McCarthy (R) will move forward to California’s 20th Congressional District.

McCarthy, with 52.28 percent of the vote, is running against James Davis (R), Ben Dewell (D), James Macauley (R) and Marisa Wood (D). None of the other candidates have been projected or called by the Associated Press as of 9:40 p.m.

McCarthy currently holds the seat for California’s 23rd Congressional district and is running for the new 20th Congressional district. He was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and graduated from California State University, Bakersfield.

Only an hour and 20 minutes after the polls closed Tuesday night, McCarthy declared his victory. He sent out a statement via email.

That statement said:

“I want to thank the voters of the new 20th District for their support in our shared vision to make the Central Valley more prosperous, safer, and affordable for our families and communities. I also want to personally thank my family, staff and volunteers for their tireless work and commitment. “It is my greatest honor to represent you in Congress, and I will continue to fight to stop the rising cost of inflation in our stores and at the pump, keep our neighborhoods safe, and bring more water to our farms and communities.”

Dewell is a meteorologist representing the Democratic party. According to Ballotpedia, Dewell was born in Burbank, Calif. He graduated from CSU Fresno and earned a graduate degree from UC Davis.

Wood is a teacher at Fairfax Junior High School. According to her campaign website, Wood was born in Danville, Calif., and has been in Kern County for 35 years.She attended California Polytechnic State University.

Davis, 36, originally filed his paperwork as “The Deviant.” He was born in South Carolina and moved to Bakersfield at 16, attending both Taft Union and Bakersfield High Schools. After getting his GED, Davis worked at the Kern County Hall of Records and as an oil landman.

Macauley, 68, considers himself a “Teddy Roosevelt conservative and Republican.” He graduated from San Jose State and spent most of his life working in finance in the Silicon Valley. Hi campaign platform centers around a tax plan he created aiming to reduce the nation’s debt by increasing taxes on the wealthy to fund Social Security and Medicare programs. The first $120,000 of one’s annual income would be tax free.

Congressional District 20 includes portions of Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties, including the whole Cities of Clovis, Lemoore, Maricopa, Ridgecrest, Taft, and Tehachapi, and portions of the Cities of Bakersfield, Fresno, Hanford, Tulare, and Visalia.