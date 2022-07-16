A man who allegedly stabbed and killed an accomplished auto racer at a gas station in Westminster was killed by police Friday night following the service of an arrest warrant at an Anaheim apartment building.

Westminster Police Department detectives, with assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies, attempted to serve the warrant at the apartment building located on the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The subject of the warrant was identified as Trent William Millsap, a 27-year-old transient man who was considered the suspect in Thursday’s deadly stabbing.

Kubo, a police dog with the Cypress Police Department, was shot during a raid at a Westminster apartment building on Friday, July 15, 2022 (Cypress Police Department)

Because Millsap was believed to be armed and dangerous, the West County SWAT Team — comprised of officers from Cypress, Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, Westminster and Seal Beach — also assisted with the response.

At some point during the warrant service, Millsap became confrontational with officers, which resulted in them opening fire. It’s unclear if the suspect engaged with police or not.

Millsap was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died from wounds he received from the shooting.

Police say Milsap was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, but a police dog from the Cypress Police Department was struck in the ear by gunfire.

The dog, who police say is named Kubo, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local veterinarian for treatment. Police say the dog is expected to make a complete recovery and is currently at home with his handler.

Police confirmed Saturday that the stabbing victim that died at the gas station was a former racecar driver with stints in NASCAR and the independent circuit.

Bobby East at media day at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2006 in Daytona, Florida. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

He’s been identified by law enforcement as Robert John East, 38, of San Dimas.

According to the United States Auto Club, “Bobby” East was a multi-time USAC champion.

A release from USAC described East as “one of the most prolific drivers of his era,” who was a three-time USAC champion in various race categories.

“East captured 56 career USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions,” according to USAC.

East was born in Torrance but spent most of his career calling Brownsburg, Indiana his home.

Although killed at the gas station, law enforcement officials said East was not pumping gas as reported by other news outlets. Originally reported by police as a fellow transient, East’s most recent address is listed as being in San Dimas.

His death remains under investigation by the Westminster Police Department, which will also be investigating the shootout that resulted in Millsap’s death at the Anaheim apartment. Members of the Orange County District Attorney’s office are currently assisting Westminster police with that investigation.