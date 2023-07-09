(KTXL) — The man accused of a shooting at Roseville’s Mahany Park that left a 72-year-old man dead and his spouse and a California Highway Patrol officer wounded escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center in east Roseville on Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

“I know there is a lot of questions surrounding this case,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said during a news conference. “Specifically, surrounding the circumstances regarding the escape. Quite frankly I have a lot of questions as well.”

The sheriff’s office said that Abril escaped from the hospital at around 3 a.m. after a short foot pursuit with a Placer County deputy.

Eric Abril, 35, who had been in custody since April on charges of murder and attempted murder, escaped from the hospital early Sunday morning after apparently being taken there on July 6 from the South Placer County jail.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

While at the hospital, Abril was said to have been under 24-hour surveillance by a Placer County deputy.

An internal investigation is underway by the sheriffs office to make sure all “policies and procedures were followed.”

The sheriff’s office said that deputies, along with Roseville Police and more than 200 law enforcement officers are helping in the search for Abril.

In a later update around 9:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office said that the manhunt was still underway, and that Abril was not wearing a shirt and was not shackled at the waist.

Officials said they believe Abril was wearing orange “jail pants.” He is described as measuring six feet, weighing around 175 pounds, with brown hair.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to call 911 immediately if Abril is seen.

Abril was arrested on April 6 in connection to a shooting that left Roseville resident James MacEagan dead and his wife Patricia and a California Highway Patrol officer wounded.

Officials say Abril took the couple hostage as law enforcement attempted to detain him on an earlier warrant.

Abril, who was also wounded during the standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.