The second Republican presidential debate is happening in Southern California, as the leading contenders to represent the GOP in November 2024 prepare to debate the issues at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Seven candidates are slated to participate, the GOP says.

Those in attendance are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Former president Donald Trump will not be in attendance. Missing his second debate, he remains the leading candidate for the nomination despite ongoing and growing legal problems.

Instead, Trump was in Michigan amid the ongoing United Auto Workers Union strike.

The GOP debate is being broadcast on Fox News, Fox Business and a Spanish language feed can be found on Univision. It begins at 6 p.m.