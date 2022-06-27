BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley State Prison officials said they are investigating a 35-year-old inmate’s death as a homicide.

Prison officials said Hector Jimenez, 35, died of his injuries following an alleged attack by two other inmates on June 24. Jimenez’s alleged attackers were identified as Adrian Gurrola, 31, and Esteban Ceja, 29.

According to a release from CDCR, Jimenez was attacked in a Kern Valley State Prison day-room by Gurrola and Ceja at around 7:18 p.m. Jimenez was treated for injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators found a “inmate-manufactured” weapon at the scene, officials said.

Jimenez was admitted to prison from San Diego County and serving a 26-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter using a firearm in commission of a street gang act, officials said.

According to CDCR, Ceja and Gurrola are serving life sentences for murder.

Ceja was sent to prison in October 2018 from Los Angeles County for second-degree murder with intentional use of a firearm and attempted second-degree murder in commission of a street gang act. CDCR officials said Ceja was also convicted of assault while incarcerated.

Gurrola was sent to prison in August 2009 from Los Angeles County to serve a life sentence for first-degree murder, attempted murder, cruelty to animals and assault with a deadly weapon in commission of a street gang act. CDCR officials said Gurrola was also convicted three additional years for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger while incarcerated.

Kern Valley State Prison is located in Delano and houses approximately 3,200 inmates.