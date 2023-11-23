SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — The determining factor for freeway exit numbering in the state of California may surprise you.

Drivers are aware that each freeway exit is numbered, but is there a system behind each designation? The short answer is “yes.”

As explained by the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, there are several reasons why transportation officials decided to start numbering freeway exits back in 2002.

The California Numbered Exit Uniform System, otherwise known as Cal-NExUS, was created for the following key reasons: to help travelers navigate unfamiliar areas, determine distances, and track travel mileage.

These numbered exit signs, which are designed to be visible at night, are meant to increase highway safety, said Caltrans.

So, what do the freeway exit numbers stand for?

Exits are numbered from south to north on north-south routes and west to east on east-west routes, Caltrans explained. Each exit number is determined by the number of miles it is from the beginning of the route.

For example, on Interstate 5, exit No. 1 will be just north of the Mexican border.

Numbering will continue all the way to the last off-ramp (EXIT 796) before the freeway enters Oregon, which is 796 miles north of the Mexico/California border along Interstate 5.

Motorist may also notice lettering — like ‘A,’ ‘B,’ or ‘C’ — accompanying those exit numbers, as seen in the image below:

To explain this further, the ‘A’ seen on this sign means there is more than one off-ramp within that mile/exit number.

Does it all make sense now? Either way, drive safe Californians.