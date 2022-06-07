BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Vince Fong (R) is moving forward to California’s general election after running unopposed for the State Assembly’s 32nd District seat.

Fong, 42, was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and graduated from UCLA. He also holds an MPA from Princeton.

Fong was originally elected to represent California’s 34th Assembly district in 2016.

Assembly District 32 consists of portions of Kern and Tulare Counties, including the whole Cities of Exeter, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Maricopa, and Taft, and portions of the Cities of Bakersfield and Visalia.