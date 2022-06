(Stacker) – For decades, aspiring actresses from far and wide have made the trek to Hollywood hoping to make it big. For some, they didn’t have to travel too far.

California is home to many big name actresses, including these talented women.

Zendaya

– Born: Oakland, California (9/1/1996)

– Known for:

— Michelle in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

— Anne Wheeler in “The Greatest Showman” (2017)

— MJ in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019)

Vanessa Hudgens

– Born: Salinas, California (12/14/1988)

– Known for:

— Gabriella Montez in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” (2008)

— Lindy in “Beastly” (2011)

— Candy in “Spring Breakers” (2012)

Lisa Bonet

– Born: San Francisco, California (11/16/1967)

– Known for:

— Epiphany Proudfoot in “Angel Heart” (1987)

— Marie De Salle in “High Fidelity” (2000)

— Rachel F. Banks in “Enemy of the State” (1998)

Jamie Lee Curtis

– Born: Los Angeles, California (11/22/1958)

– Known for:

— Laurie Strode in “Halloween” (2018)

— Helen in “True Lies” (1994)

— Laurie Strode / Keri Tate in “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998)

Kaley Cuoco

– Born: Camarillo, California (11/30/1985)

– Known for:

— Penny / Penny Hofstadter in “The Big Bang Theory” (2007-2019)

— Gretchen Palmer in “The Wedding Ringer” (2015)

— Bridget Hennessy / Cate Hennessy in “8 Simple Rules” (2002-2005)

Christina Applegate

– Born: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California (11/25/1971)

– Known for:

— Swell in “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” (1991)

— Gwendolyn in “Bad Moms” (2016)

— Kelly Bundy / Self / Ship’s Navigator in “Married… with Children” (1987-1997)

Kristen Stewart

– Born: Los Angeles, California (4/9/1990)

– Known for:

— Snow White in “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012)

— Bella Swan in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” (2010)

— Bella Swan in “Twilight” (2008)

Elizabeth Olsen

– Born: Los Angeles, California (2/16/1989)

– Known for:

— Martha in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (2011)

— Jane Banner in “Wind River” (2017)

— Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Blake Lively

– Born: Los Angeles, California (8/25/1987)

– Known for:

— Serena van der Woodsen in “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012)

— Adaline Bowman in “The Age of Adaline” (2015)

— Nancy in “The Shallows” (2016)

Angelina Jolie

– Born: Los Angeles, California (6/4/1975)

– Known for:

— Lisa in “Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

— Maleficent in “Maleficent” (2014)

— Christine Collins in “Changeling” (2008)

Cameron Diaz

– Born: San Diego, California (8/30/1972)

– Known for:

— Julie Gianni in “Vanilla Sky” (2001)

— Mary in “There’s Something About Mary” (1998)

— Natalie in “Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

Jennifer Aniston

– Born: Sherman Oaks, California (2/11/1969)

– Known for:

— Rachel Green in “Friends” (1994-2004)

— Claire Bennett in “Cake” (2014)

— Rose O’Reilly in “We’re the Millers” (2013)

Jessica Chastain

– Born: Sacramento, California (3/24/1977)

– Known for:

— Maya in “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)

— Molly Bloom in “Molly’s Game” (2017)

— Mrs. O’Brien in “The Tree of Life” (2011)

Zooey Deschanel

– Born: Los Angeles, California (1/17/1980)

– Known for:

— Jess Day in “New Girl” (2011-2018)

— Summer in “500 Days of Summer” (2009)

— Bridget in “Trolls” (2016)

Shailene Woodley

– Born: Simi Valley, California (11/15/1991)

– Known for:

— Jane Chapman in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019)

— Tris in “Divergent” (2014)

— Hazel in “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)

Riley Keough

– Born: Santa Monica, California (5/29/1989)

– Known for:

— Capable in “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

— Krystal in “American Honey” (2016)

— Kim in “It Comes at Night” (2017)

Christina Ricci

– Born: Santa Monica, California (2/12/1980)

– Known for:

— Layla in “Buffalo ’66” (1998)

— Kat in “Casper” (1995)

— Rae in “Black Snake Moan” (2006)

Teri Hatcher

– Born: Palo Alto, California (12/8/1964)

– Known for:

— Paris Carver in “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

— Susan Mayer / Susan Delfino in “Desperate Housewives” (2004-2012)

— Lois Lane / Lily in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (1993-1997)

Brie Larson

– Born: Sacramento, California (10/1/1989)

– Known for:

— Ma in “Room” (2015)

— Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel in “Captain Marvel” (2019)

— Grace in “Short Term 12” (2013)

Tessa Thompson

– Born: Los Angeles, California (10/3/1983)

– Known for:

— Bianca in “Creed” (2015)

— Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

— Detroit in “Sorry to Bother You” (2018)

Bo Derek

– Born: Long Beach, California (11/20/1956)

– Known for:

— Lida MacGillivery in “Bolero” (1984)

— Katie O’Dare Scott in “Ghosts Can’t Do It” (1989)

— Beverly in “Tommy Boy” (1995)

Hailee Steinfeld

– Born: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California (12/11/1996)

– Known for:

— Mattie Ross in “True Grit” (2010)

— Nadine in “The Edge of Seventeen” (2016)

— Emily in “Pitch Perfect 3” (2017)

Amy Smart

– Born: Topanga Canyon, California (3/26/1976)

– Known for:

— Tracy Faucet in “Rat Race” (2001)

— Jamie Palamino in “Just Friends” (2005)

— Eve in “Crank” (2006)