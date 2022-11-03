(Stacker) – If you drink beer – any beer – you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in California using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
#30. Reaction State
– Rating: 4.52 (212 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.80%
– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing
#29. Saison Bernice
– Rating: 4.5 (1,066 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 6.50%
– Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
#28. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee
– Rating: 4.5 (2,002 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.00%
– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company
#27. Foggier Window
– Rating: 4.52 (307 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 8.10%
– Brewery: Monkish Brewing Co.
#26. Ground State
– Rating: 4.51 (671 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.40%
– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing
#25. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla
– Rating: 4.55 (137 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.40%
– Brewery: Modern Times Beer
#24. Grey Monday
– Rating: 4.51 (1,924 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 19.90%
– Brewery: The Bruery
#23. §ucaba
– Rating: 4.51 (5,505 ratings)
– Type: English Barleywine
– ABV: 12.50%
– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
#22. Great
– Rating: 4.52 (766 ratings)
– Type: American Barleywine
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Alpine Beer Company
#21. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
– Rating: 4.52 (2,342 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.30%
– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company
#20. Parabajava
– Rating: 4.53 (926 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
#19. Adios Ghost
– Rating: 4.66 (48 ratings)
– Type: New England IPA
– ABV: 10.20%
– Brewery: Monkish Brewing Co.
#18. Fundamental Forces
– Rating: 4.55 (284 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 16.20%
– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing
#17. Chocolate Rain
– Rating: 4.53 (2,868 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 19.60%
– Brewery: The Bruery
#16. Black Tuesday
– Rating: 4.54 (4,188 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 19.50%
– Brewery: The Bruery
#15. Keene Idea
– Rating: 4.56 (538 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.88%
– Brewery: Alpine Beer Company
#14. Beatification
– Rating: 4.55 (2,889 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 6.00%
– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company
#13. Supplication
– Rating: 4.55 (6,695 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.75%
– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company
#12. Black Tuesday – Reserve
– Rating: 4.57 (339 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 20.50%
– Brewery: The Bruery
#11. West Ashley
– Rating: 4.56 (1,203 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 7.30%
– Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
#10. Citra
– Rating: 4.56 (1,882 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Kern River Brewing Company
#9. Cable Car Kriek
– Rating: 4.61 (185 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: The Lost Abbey
#8. Cable Car
– Rating: 4.58 (1,153 ratings)
– Type: Wild Ale
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: The Lost Abbey
#7. Parabola
– Rating: 4.61 (7,187 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.00%
– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
#6. Duck Duck Gooze
– Rating: 4.62 (1,977 ratings)
– Type: Gueuze
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: The Lost Abbey
#5. Pliny The Elder
– Rating: 4.64 (15,585 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company
#4. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged
– Rating: 4.65 (994 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.20%
– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company
#3. Westly
– Rating: 4.66 (435 ratings)
– Type: Saison
– ABV: 8.50%
– Brewery: Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
#2. Fundamental Observation
– Rating: 4.68 (1,530 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.00%
– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing
#1. Pliny The Younger
– Rating: 4.69 (3,512 ratings)
– Type: Imperial IPA
– ABV: 10.25%
– Brewery: Russian River Brewing Company
