(KTXL) — After being missing for more than two weeks, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was found dead Sunday in Prosser Lake by an independent group of searchers known as Adventures with Purpose.

According to the Adventures with Purpose Facebook page, which was later shared with the Find Kiely Facebook page, Rodni’s car was found upside down in 14 ft. of water with her body inside.

Law enforcement, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office which led the investigation, has made no public statement.

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. She was reportedly at a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance.

FOX40 News accompanied Adventures with Purpose all day Saturday as they scoured looking for Rodni or her car. On Sunday Adventures with Purpose began searching Prosser Lake.

Adventures with Purpose travel around the country helping solve cold cases for family members of loved ones who’ve been missing.

On Aug. 7, 2022, The Placer County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 that they were treating her disappearance as a possible abduction since her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, was also missing.

In a press conference Aug. 9, 2022, authorities said Rodni’s phone was last pinged at “33 minutes after midnight.” They also added she was seen at a store on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, around 6 p.m. based on surveillance footage at the store.

Over 14 agencies including, the California Highway Patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office joined the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to help locate Rodni.

The agencies used helicopter aerial searches along with motorcycles, ATVs, K9s, and even boats, which searched nearby bodies of water. Over 100 volunteers also joined the search to find her.

A $50,000 reward was offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni. Family, friends, and local businesses also all donated to a GoFundMe account to increase the size of the reward.