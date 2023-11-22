Amtrak says this week’s Thanksgiving travel rush could be the busiest in years, and it’s putting in extra effort to ensure trips go smoothly.

Last year, more than 700,000 Americans took Amtrak trains over the Thanksgiving travel period, including more than 115,000 who took the train the Sunday following the holiday.

This year, that number is expected to increase by several thousands and Amtrak says ridership on its busiest week is inching back toward an important milestone.

“The busiest travel period is always, every year, is Thanksgiving,” said Olivia Irvin, senior public relations manager at Amtrak. “We’re definitely seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels as well.”

Irvin says 37,000 people traveled from Los Angeles Union Station last Thanksgiving, and it’s expected that total will be higher this time around.

In anticipation of Amtrak’s busiest travel days of the year, Amtrak has ambassadors, volunteers and the agency’s “Red Cap” baggage handlers on the ready.

“It’s kind of all-hands-on-deck,” Irvin said. “We have employees at the station helping customers get to their train, they’re all in bright yellow vests so they’re easy to find, and it’s really making sure that the traveling experience is as smooth as possible.”

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train is shown parked at Los Angeles Union Station on Nov. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

“Smooth” is the transit agency’s highest selling point for travelers this holiday season.

“The holidays are so stressful, and taking the train is a purely relaxing environment,” Irvin said. “Someone else is taking the wheel, so you can sit back and relax, you have plenty of legroom, you can get up and walk around, there’s food service on board. So it really is a much different experience.”

And in California, Irvin says the views are an added bonus.

Whereas roadways are already packed and airports across the country deal with massive lines, long waits and frustrated travelers, on Tuesday at Union Station, things were moving markedly smoother.

In addition to the reduced crowds, the Amtrak trains also offer certain amenities and conveniences that planes and vehicles don’t.

Amtrak trains have onboard WiFi, allowing the workaholics to log a few more hours before the holiday weekend. Small pets are allowed on many trains. And Amtrak says it has the “most generous” baggage policy in the travel industry.

There are also “Share Fares,” discounts for large groups traveling together.

But another way that Amtrak and other train travel stands out against the other modes of transportation — trains have a significantly lower environmental impact.

Amtrak reduces emissions by up to 72% compared to flying and up to 83% when driving a personal vehicle, making it one of the most efficient modes of travel from an environmental standpoint.

“For those who want to be a little more thoughtful about their emissions while they’re traveling, especially in the holiday, where it might be a little heavier, Amtrak is a pretty good alternative,” Irvin said.

Amtrak officials hope travelers will give the alternative mode of transportation a thought for upcoming trips, and promise a relaxing journey during the time of year when stress is often at its highest.

For ticketing and policy information aboard Amtrak, click here.