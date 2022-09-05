Flames from the 50 acre Caesar Fire near Ramona

SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire is threatening structures Monday in East County, prompting officials to ask those in the area to evacuate, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire, which started around 11:45 a.m. near State Route 78 and Ramona Trails Drive in the Witch Creek area, just east of Ramona, posed an “immediate structure threat” on Rancho Santa Fe Court, Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet.

Those in the area have been asked to evacuate by fire officials.

The forward rate of spread has been stopped as of 1:30 p.m., Cal fire said.

The blaze, dubbed the Caeser Fire, grew to 50 acres as of 1:00 p.m. with a moderate rate of spread, jumping from a reported 10 acres at 12 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona, according to Cal Fire.

SR-78 is closed in both directions from Magnolia Avenue to Southerland Dam Road as crews works to extinguish the blaze, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

Evacuated residents with large animals can take them to Ramona Rodeo Grounds located at 421 Aqua Lane, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.