SAN DIEGO — As three massive wildfires burn through western Riverside County, San Diego-based firefighters have been dispatched to help crews on the ground.

The largest of the fires, named the “Rabbit Fire,” has burned 7,000 acres since it erupted Friday afternoon near the Riverside community of Lakeview. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said the blaze was at 5% containment.

Another blaze, called the “Reche Fire,” has charred just under 440 acres in an unincorporated area north of Moreno Valley as of Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Meanwhile, the “Highland Fire” has burned 105 acres south of the Riverside County town of Beaumont.

The two smaller wildfires are respectively at 50% and 60% containment, officials said.

Cal Fire San Diego County Captain Thomas Shoots told FOX 5 that their strategy is to throw all the resources they have at the fire early on to prevent it from spreading even further.

That includes the deployment of both out-of-state and local fire departments to help fight these fires, including 108 firefighters from San Diego County.

“A strike team of engines — that’s five engines and a chief — came up last night,” Shoots described. “We have four bulldozers out from San Diego up here as well fighting this fire.”

However, the conditions have posed major challenges for crews, specifically triple-digit temperatures that fuel the flames’ quick spread and difficult topography.

“We have the hot, dry temperatures. We have the winds picking up and we have the topography — the fire making these massive runs up and down these hillsides,” said Shoots. “It’s important to remember that our field conditions aren’t even as dry as they’re going to be in the coming weeks.”

As the peak wildfire season inches closer, he says that all Southern California residents should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

“The conditions that we see out here in Riverside County are not that different than what we see out in San Diego County,” Shoots said. “If it happened in Riverside County, it can happen in San Diego.”