SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire crews are battling a multi-acre brush fire that broke out near the Lower Otay Lake Sunday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., the fire was estimated to have burned about 15 acres. It is moving at a moderate rate of spread with the potential to reach 75 acres, the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cal Fire Cpt. Brent Pascua says that hand crews will likely be used to cut out the blaze, as well as an aircraft dropping on the fire from overhead.

No structures or homes are threatened at this time, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.