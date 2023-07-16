VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A vegetation fire ignited in the Valley Center area on Sunday, according to the San Diego County Fire Protection District Communications Bureau.

In a tweet at 11:09 a.m., Cal Fire officials reported crews were on the scene of a 10-acre vegetation fire off Lilcac Road, north of Couser Canyon Road.

Fire officials noted, there was a potential of 50 acres with two structures threatened.

An update was posted at 11:48 a.m., stating the fire had been stopped at eight acres with only one out building destroyed.

Cal Fire officials say crews will remain on scene to mop-up and strengthen the control lines.

Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Valley Center. (Photo: CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Protection District Communications Bureau)

There is no longer an active fire threat in this area.